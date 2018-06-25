Thousands of South Carolina third-graders could be held back for failing reading test

As many as 4,000 third-graders across South Carolina could be held back for failing a reading test.

The Post and Courier reports that’s it’s an effort to catch reading problems before they become worse as students progress through the grades.

2018 is the first year of the new third-grade rule. Students will have the opportunity to move on if they attend a five-week summer reading camps and if they pass a literacy portfolio or test at the end of the camp, they can go to the fourth grade this fall.

At the camps students get two recesses a day and they take part in some other activities.

School districts can invite any students to the reading camps who might be in need of help.

South Carolina ranks low when it comes to fourth grade reading. The state ranks at 47th in the country this year on the fourth-grade reading portion of the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) a nationally standardized test known as the Nation’s Report Card.