Incumbent Alan Wilson wins GOP runoff for attorney general

Incumbent GOP Attorney General Alan Wilson had no problem beating State Rep. Todd Atwater in the runoff Tuesday, according to an official projection from the Associated Press.

“We’re going to take our case on the road to other groups who may not be members of our party, but who like what we are doing and may want to come out and vote for is in November,” Wilson Tuesday evening after being declared the winner.

With 60 percent of precincts reporting as of 8:45 p.m., Wilson had 65 percent of the vote to Atwater’s 35 percent.

Wilson said he will continue the work he is already if elected in the general election. “We’re going to focus like a laser on the things we’ve already been doing.”

Wilson will face Charleston attorney Democrat Constance Anastopoulo in November.

During the campaign Atwater hit Wilson for his ties to political consultant Richard Quinn, who was at the center of a Statehouse corruption probe. While charges were ultimately dropped against Quinn as a condition for his cooperation in the probe, his firm did have to pay a fine for not filing as a lobbying group.

As attorney general, Wilson tried to fire special prosecutor David Pascoe, who was investigating several legislators tied to Quinn. Wilson however, was overruled by the state Supreme Court.