MUSC Children’s Hospital ranked by U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report’s 2018 children’s hospital rankings are out and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Children’s Hospital in Charleston is on the list.

The Post and Courier reports that the magazine assessed the Top 50 centers in 10 pediatric specialties and six of MUSC’s specialties made the list.

MUSC’s highest ranking came in at 11th for pediatric cardiology and heart surgery. It also ranked 25th in cancer treatment and 29th in nephrology.

MUSC will open a new $389 million children’s hospital near the end of 2019.

Boston Children’s Hospital was ranked by the magazine as the best children’s hospital in the nation in all of its specialties.

RTI International, a North Carolina research firm, did the research.