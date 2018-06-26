Timmons defeats Bright in GOP runoff for 4th Congressional District

From a field of 13 Republicans running to replace Fourth Congressional District U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, it’s now down to one.

State Sen. William Timmons won the GOP runoff over former State Sen. Lee Bright in a close race: 54 percent to 46 percent.

“We really put together a campaign that was — the mentality was — election night two weeks ago, we were happy,” Timmons told supporters. “We had left it on the field, we had done everything humanly possible and we had that same mentality tonight.”

On the Democratic side, Brandon Brown defeated Doris Lee Turner in the runoff, picking up 62 percent of the vote to Turner’s 38 percent. Brown handily reversed Turner’s slight lead after the June 12 primary.

Timmons was excited to come out on top after only clinching a spot in the runoff by fewer than 400 votes two weeks ago.

“I spoke with Senator Bright a few minutes ago and he was very kind to call and encourage me for the fight ahead in Washington and it is an honor and a privilege to be the nominee but he fought hard,” Timmons said. “I also want to thank the other 11 candidates. I mean, geez, 13 candidates! This doesn’t happen often but Dan Hamilton, Josh Kimbrell, Stephen Brown, James Epley, they all worked so hard and this was an important process.”

Bright had picked up the most votes in the June 12 primary with 25 percent, while Timmons came in second with 19 percent. The vote was so close between candidates, a recount was necessary to determine Timmons had in fact finished just 391 votes ahead of third-place finisher State Rep. Dan Hamilton.

“The fact that this one election didn’t work out doesn’t mean that you guys didn’t do all you could do,” Bright told supporters in his concession speech. “I’m just– my heart breaks — the fact that I couldn’t pull this through…You think about politics, I’ve won three elections now and I’ve lost, I guess, this would be four, so I might want to quit now.”

Earlier this year Gowdy announced he would not be seeking another term. The 4th Congressional District covers the Upstate counties.