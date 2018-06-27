Charleston man collected nearly $200K in VA benefits, but never served

A Charleston man fraudulently collected nearly $200,000 in Veteran Affairs benefits over the past few years while listed as a Navy medic who received two Purple Hearts for his service in Vietnam.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina Keith Hudson, 70, never served in the military.

He has been indicted for defrauding the VA by receiving $197,237 in benefits after falsely claiming to be a military veteran of combat in Vietnam.

“This is a particularly awful type of white-collar crime,” U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon said in a release. “Veteran health benefits are for those who served our nation in the military. The VA has limited numbers of physicians and resources. There is not much to spare.”

Employment records for him from 1967 through 1971 established that he worked at a variety of jobs in New York and in Maine. In two of them, he applied for employment and was fingerprinted. These fingerprints were still on file and matched his prints. As such, he was in the United States during the years 1967 through 1971. Therefore, Mr. Hudson was never in the United States Navy nor did he ever see combat in Vietnam.

Hudson pleaded guilty in federal court to defrauding the VA of $197,237. He faces up to 10 years in prison.