EdVenture opens children’s museum in Hartsville

Starting this weekend, families won’t have to drive to Columbia or Myrtle Beach to have fun at an EdVenture museum.

EdVenture is opening its first satellite facility in Hartsville Saturday. It’s part of the museum’s plans to provide educational experiences to rural areas in South Carolina that are underserved.

Karen Coltrane, President and CEO of EdVenture, said the museum was able to expand educational programming Hartsville community leaders asked for with a permanent museum.

“The idea stemmed from conversations around that where people said, ‘Hey, you’re doing such great work here, what else could you do for us?’ So we said, ‘Well, we can do everything from your after-school programs all the way to a satellite location,'” Coltrane said. “They said, ‘Satellite location? We’d like to have that.'”

“The community got behind it quickly and the financial support was there to make it happen,” she said.

Coltrane said the museum’s board of trustees’ goal is to expand educational opportunities to children throughout South Carolina.

“You can certainly raise money and put kids on a bus and bring them to Columbia, which we do all the time,” Coltrane said. “But where you really, really, really get the value out of an informal learning center is when you — especially for younger children — is when you can go frequently because children experience it differently as they develop.”

“There’s a growing recognition that informal learning is a very important complement to formal learning in a classroom,” she said. “We’re the part where kids get excited about learning and once kids are excited to learn then there’s no stopping them.”

She said Hartsville is one of several communities in the state who has approached EdVenture for a learning center. The museum is working on establishing another one in St. George, where a campaign is underway to raise money to preserve a historic school to house the center. St. George is another community that is underserved in its educational opportunities.

“We do recognize that that is an underserved area and we want to do our best to try to make it better,” she said. “So this facility literally grew out of EdVentures outreach efforts in that area. All the outreach vision is starting to come together.”

EdVenture works with corporate and individual donors to provide educational experiences for kids.

“We can’t do what we do without corporate sponsors and individual donors and Hartsville really stepped up,” Coltrane said. “It was amazing.”

Duke Energy just donated the Power Tower to the Hartsville museum, where kids generate kinetic energy to light up the tower.

“For younger kids, that’s really making the point to them that ‘My energy, I generate energy that can be turned into electricity and make something happen,'” Coltrane said.

The museum also has a town square that is a replica of downtown Hartsville, grocery store, bank, hospital, working ambulance, air tube exhibit and a Jules Verne-themed carousel made in France — the only one of its kind in the United States.

“We’re not just opening a facility,” she said. “Everything that we do out in the community, whatever we do, we’re bringing to Hartsville so we come as a full package. We’re excited about the impact that we’re going to have in the surrounding communities.”

EdVenture Hartsville opens June 30. Click here for more information.

EdVenture currently operates two locations – Columbia and Myrtle Beach. Celebrating 15 years this November, the Columbia location is the largest children’s museum in the Southeast. Last year, that facility was visited by more than 200,000 and its after-school programs in area schools served more than 500 Midlands area students. In March 2017, EdVenture merged with the Children’s Museum of South Carolina in Myrtle Beach and plans to open a larger facility, EdVenture Myrtle Beach, in 2019.