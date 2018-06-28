South Carolina Senate approves state budget

The state Senate approves an $8 billion budget Thursday.

Senate Finance Chairman Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, said it was a tough process this year. “Budget conference is not perfect, but we fought very hard for the Senate position and prevailed on many of the Senate positions.”

Senate budget conferee, Sean Bennett, R-Dorchester, said the spending plan is not ideal to everybody. “There are a lot of good things in the budget. There are a lot of things I don’t like about the budget. As always there are a lot of things that are not in the budget or did not make it in the budget that if I was king of the world I would have included in that budget.”

Sen. Richard Cash, R-Anderson, tried to block the budget because it included funding for Planned Parenthood. It passed the Senate by a vote of 30-9.

The budget also includes a one percent pay raise for teachers.

The state’s fiscal year begins July 1st.