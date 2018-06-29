SC Special Olympics athletes depart Saturday for USA games in Seattle

On Saturday, 166 athletes, coaches and unified partners board a jet bound for Seattle, Washington, to compete in the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games.

“This is really a big deal,” said Leigh Lowery, Special Olympics of South Carolina Director of Communications.

They’ll be competing against 4,000 athletes from across the country.

“They’ve been training for months on end for this,” Lowery said. “It really is a great culmination of their training and hard work where they get to compete on that national stage.”

“Our guys train really hard. It’s really a misconception that we’re a field day event,” she said. “Our delegates have been training for many months past their sport seasons.”

Lowery said the team from South Carolina is the third-largest in the nation. The host team of Washington has the largest number of participants while Florida is second.

“We are known for bringing as many people as we can pack on an airplane,” she said.

In addition to the Special Olympics experience, athletes get a chance to compete in some top-class venues at the University of Washingon and Seattle area.

“They’re getting these experiences that most amateur athletes don’t get to have. And they get to experience being a rock star for the week,” she said.

Many of the events will be broadcast on ESPN and its affiliated networks.

“It really lends itself to the credibility of our sports competitions and the training that our athletes and partners and unified coaches go through,” said Lowery.

The Opening Ceremonies will be broadcast live Sunday, July 1 on ABC at 3:30 p.m. Some athletes from South Carolina will be featured in the Opening Ceremonies.

“Our soccer team from Rock Hill, they will actually be participating in the Opening Ceremonies with speaking parts, welcoming the Special Olympics flag into Husky Stadium,” Lowery said.

The public is invited to send off the team Saturday morning at Eagle Aviation at Columbia Metropolitan Airport. The team leaves at 8 a.m. so well-wishers should arrive by 7:30. A welcome home event is being planned for when the team returns on July 7.

For more information about Special Olympics South Carolina.

Head of Delegation Kelly Garrick, Senior Director of Sports & Competition

Assistant Head of Delegation Kara Harmon, Director of Programs

Aquatics

Jesse Godsey, Taylors

Jonathan Griffin, Lexington

Emily Jose, Mount Pleasant

Kayla Mabry, Greer

Jason Morrow, Tryon

Emily Saverance, Rock Hill

Kathleen Stoller, Simpsonville

Max Wolff, Surfside

Coaches

Shelli Davis, Mount Pleasant

Scott Wentzky, Rock Hill

Basketball (Unified)

Courtney Armstrong, Greenville

Rick Green, Greenville

Walker Griffith, Unified Partner, Greenville

Austin Hester, Unified Partner, Greenville

Jacob Ingram, Greenville

Whitney Trexler, Unified Partner, Greenville

Josh Wall, Unified Partner, Greenville

Zach Ward, Greenville

Lucas Ward, Unified Partner, Greenville

Jon Wesley Barber, Greenville

Coaches

Brittany Bynum, Greenville

Lara Ceisel, Greenville

Bocce (Singles) Bocce (Unified)

Marcus Crowder, Easley Lizbet Cruz (A) and Sara Lackey, Swansea (P)

Lizbet Cruz, Gaston Jason Hames (A) and Tawana Rice, Clinton (P)

Lillian Elmore, Orangeburg Adriana Lyles (A) and Anthony Lyles, Camden (P)

Jason Hames, Clinton Diane Valenza (A) and Thomas Valenza, York (P)

Adriana Lyles, Camden Donnie Price (A) and Valerie Rice, Clinton (P)

Becky Keith, Iva

Bruce Osborne, Williamston

Maya Patterson,

Tyler Poole, Easley

Donnie Price, Clinton

Valerie Rice, Clinton

Diane Valenza, York

Coaches

Lesley Aycock, Spartanburg

Bob Holcombe, Anderson

Denise Satterfield, Clover

Shelby Thomas, Clinton

Bowling (Singles)

Joe Boggs, Inman

Kekola Boyd, Newberry

Nicole Brock, Anderson

Davontae Brown, West Columbia

Tina Cook, Rock Hill

Tammy Darcy, Boiling Springs

Abraham Dendy, Clinton

Meredith Farich, Columbia

Kathy Gilmore, Clinton

Courtney Hampton, Swansea

Ansley Hayes, Liberty

Shawn Mock, Aiken

Sean Montion, Anderson

Audrey Olson, Gaston

Mathieu Rocca, Bluffton

Andrew Storey, Hilton Head Island

Willie White, Aiken

Bowling (Unified)

Mathieu Rocca (A) and Colette Rocca (P), Bluffton

Kathy Gilmore (A) and Ann Grady (P), Clinton

Andrew Storey (A) and Greg Storey (P), Hilton Head Island

Davontae Brown (A) and Faye Hicks (P), West Columbia

Willie White (A) and Dennis Richardson (P), Aiken

Coaches

Patti Myers, Rock Hill; Nicole Cartwright, Easley; Allyson Panzino, Simpsonville; Mark Beck, Inman

Mary Kennedy, Lexington; Kurt Wyndham, North; Dennis Richardson, Aiken

Flag Football (Unified)

Matthew Cox, West Columbia

Emilee Fertick, West Columbia

Oko Gogo, West Columbia

Lucas Kirby, West Columbia

Dominique Richardson, West Columbia

Dione Richardson, West Columbia

Josh Salley, West Columbia

Carlee Vella, West Columbia

Domnil Williams, West Columbia

Coaches

Richard Gardner, West Columbia

Queen James, West Columbia

Golf (Singles)

Chris Conant, Mount Pleasant

Jennifer Corley, Charleston

Andrew Johnson, Whitmire

Jessica Johnson, Georgetown

Scott Rohrer, York

Coaches

Jeff Rohrer, York

Summer Altman, Pawleys Island

Perry Cummings, Charleston

Caddies

Elizabeth Rohrer, York

Golf (Unified)

Chris Conant (A) and Ansley Pridemore, Mount Pleasant

Andrew Johnson (A) and Todd Johnson (P), Whitmire

Jennifer Corley (A) and TJ Trimeloni (P), Charleston

Gymnastics

Krystal Gross, Newberry

Alaina Johnson, Greenville

Michelle Melton, Easley

Alexa Myers, Lexington

Micah Randall, Spartanburg

Coaches

Virginia Cassell, Pickens

Emily House, Pomaria

Powerlifting

Brian Pittman, Rock Hill

Tyler Chambers, Swansea

Coach

Eric Hubbs, Rock Hill

Soccer (Traditional)

Katie Beck, Hanahan

Josh Bellamy, Cottageville

Travis Dearing, Summerville

Luke Dumouchel, North Charleston

Timerick Footman, Lincolnville

Terrell Holmes, Summerville

Stephanie Miller, Summerville

Megan Queen, Summerville

Anna Stonesifer, Isle of Palms

Adam Welch, Summerville

Coaches

Phil Dumouchel, North Charleston

April Ramirez, North Charleston

Soccer (Unified)

Teresa Boehme, Rock Hill

Jason Elkins, Rock Hill

Grant Field (P), Rock Hill

Jillian Garrity (P), Rock Hill

Jonathan Hemphill, Rock Hill

Kaitlyn Marr (P), Rock Hill

Danielle Maurer, Rock Hill

Rickey McClure, Rock Hill

Ian McKeown (P), Rock Hill

Tommy Mitchum, Rock Hill

Josh Myers, Rock Hill

Alan Parks (P), Rock Hill

Coaches (Unified): Kathy Covington, Rock Hill; David McKeown, Rock Hill; Garnet McKeown, Rock Hill

Stand Up Paddleboard

Maddie Haag, Cayce

Kaitlin Lawrence, Irmo

Kenny Manigo, Elgin

Cameron Miller, Lexington

Coach

Rachel Maxwell, Lexington

Tennis (Singles)

Chris Arnott, Bluffton

William Dennington, Bluffton

Kristin Locatelli, Lexington

Maya Perry, Johns Island

Giri Rajagopalan, Charleston

Anna Stewart, Graniteville

Tennis (Unified)

Alyssa Bacher (A) and Susan Simmons (P), Summerville

Matthew Legons (A) and Carl Rapp (P), Aiken

Erin Coats (A) and Nadene Coats (P), Lexington

Coaches

Nanette Howerin, Columbia

Kathy Cramer, Bluffton

Kevin MacFarland, Mount Pleasant

Track & Field

Paul Blanton, Summerville

James Boyter, Laurens

Jamal Briggs, Laurens

Angela Etheridge, Summerville

Michelle Godfrey, Effingham

Lavorne Powers, Laurens

Coaches

Larry Williams, Enoree

Kayla Haymes, Gray Court