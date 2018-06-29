SCANA makes cut in dividend as legislature cuts its electric rates

SCANA Corporation’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 12.37 cents per share for the quarter ending June 30, 2018.

In a release Thursday the company said the quarterly cash dividend has been reduced from the 61.25 cents per share paid on the company’s common stock for the first quarter of 2018. The eighty percent reduction in the dividend corresponds to the portion of the dividend attributable to the electric portion of South Carolina Electric & Gas Company (SCE&G).

The board made the reduction to preserve its options as the Company continues to seek a resolution to the recovery of costs for the abandoned nuclear expansion project at the VC Summer plant in Fairfield County.

The dividend is payable July 18, 2018, to shareholders of record on July 10, 2018. The payment of future dividends will be evaluated quarterly by SCANA’s Board of Directors.

The reduction in the dividend payout comes a day after the state legislature approved a 15 percent rate reduction for SCE&G’s electric customers and on the day that governor vetoed that legislation and both Houses of the legislature overrode the veto.

The legislation directs the South Carolina Public Service Commission (PSC) to enact the temporary rate cut within five days. The rate would remain in effect until December when the PSC is set to rule on whether SCE&G’s customers, shareholders or both should pay for the failed nuclear expansion project.