Clemson University wants to help people who are just beginning their careers in agriculture.

The Clemson Cooperative Extension’s New and Beginning Farmer program helps people new to the industry learn the business end of farming. The comprehensive agribusiness training program is available to people who have been farming for less than ten years.

“To help provide emerging farmers with the knowledge, tools and resources that they need to operate a successful farm business,” said Diana Vossbrinck, Assistant Director of the South Carolina New and Beginning Farmer Program. “We don’t teach our participants how to arm. We’re not teaching them how to raise cattle or grow vegetables. We’re teaching them how to be successful entrepreneurs.”

The part-time study program meets every other week for seven months.

“We’ve had a great deal of success with the program,” Vossbrinck said.

In its first six years, about 300 people have passed through the program. Vossbrinck said they are working on developing an alumni network.

“All the basic things that really any entrepreneur would need to know to operate a business but we present that within the context of agriculture,” she said.

Students learn risk management, legal issues, financial management, navigating regulatory issues, developing comprehensive business planes, connections to available state, federal and local resources, marketing, direct sales, branding and agritourism.

“Marketing, direct sales, wholesale markets, we’re going to talk about branding and we’re going to talk about agritourism, which is a great opportunity for farmers in our state,” she said.

“With the average age of South Carolina farmers now up to 59 years, we put our state’s largest industry at risk if we do not invest efforts into encouraging and training the next generation of successful agripreneurs,” said agribusiness professor R. David Lamie, who manages the program. “At a time when consumer demand for local, high quality, nutritious farm products is on the rise, there is tremendous opportunity for rural economic development through a thriving local farm and food system.”

Applications will be accepted through July 15. Click here to apply or for more information.