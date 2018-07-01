Record travelers expected on the road for 4th of July holiday

If you plan on traveling for the 4th of July holiday, you’ll be joined by millions of people on the roads.

AAA predicts a record number of Americans will be traveling more than 50 miles from home to celebrate Independence Day. The automobile club anticipates 609,000 people in South Carolina will travel for the holiday and most of them are driving.

“It’s record-breaking,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas spokesperson. “It’s the most travelers we’ve seen for Independence Day since we’ve been doing our forecasts, which goes back 20 years.”

And where are most of those people going in South Carolina? The beach.

“It’s a given that they’re going to beaches all throughout the Carolinas,” she said. “But we’ve seen bookings that are going to be headed to Orlando — everybody wants to see Mickey — Tennessee, New York City and Atlanta.”

AAA tracks travel destinations based on bookings through its travel agency and requests for maps and TripTiks.

“We’ve got confident consumers out there,” she said. “And they’ve got additional disposable income so they’re looking to use that extra money to spend on travel this holiday. So we expected that it was going to be a busy holiday travel season and this is just a reflection of that.”

The worst time to be on the road for the holiday: Tuesday afternoon, July 3.

“We suspect that Tuesday is going to be the busiest day for travel so you can expect delays on the road,” Wright said. “Tuesday afternoon will be the worst time to be on the road.”

AAA says travel times could take twice as long in some major U.S. metropolitan areas on Tuesday afternoon. Wright suggested drivers avoid peak hours, consider alternative routes, be patient or download the AAA mobile app, which includes map directions, traffic updates, discounts, hotel booking, and gas prices.

And this year, consumers are paying 58 cents more for a gallon of gas than they were one year ago. Gas prices have consistently been declining since Memorial Day. South Carolina’s $2.50 average is the cheapest average in the country and is down 3 cents on the week and 15 cents on the month.

“We’re fortunate for us in the travel industry it’s not slowing anybody down. It’s still keeping the travel business thriving despite the higher gas prices,” she said.

“Shop smart at the pump,” Wright said. “Look for those low gas prices because when you buy cheap it encourages the rest of the retailers to bring their prices down and that’s what we want to see.”

Wright reminds people to begin their vacation mentality when they get into the car.

“Packing your patience behind the wheel,” she said. “Being calm behind the wheel. Not being aggressive, driving aggressive. Because what we’re constantly seeing more and more, it’s as the summer temperatures rise, so do tempers. We’re seeing a lot of road rage. Put your mobile devices down and drive.”