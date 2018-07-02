Legislative imposed SCE&G electric rate cut may not happen

The details of how a plan that to slash SCE&G’s electric rates by 15 percent will be carried out are not exactly known.

State lawmakers voted last week to cut the rates, which could save the average customer about $27 a month.

The Post and Courier reports that it may not happen at all if SCE&G sue lawmakers for getting involved with how much it charges for electric because it is up to the state Public Service Commission to regulate power bills.

The cut may not happen as the legislation gets bogged in court over the issue of whether lawmakers have the right to set what they called an experimental rate.

If it does get enacted, the rate cut would only be temporary. The legislation cuts SCE&G’s electric rate until December. That’s when the state Public Service Commission will make a decision on who pays for the abandoned VC Summer nuclear expansion project for years to come.