‘You’re a f—- dead man’: Man charged with threatening Upstate legislator

State police have arrested a man accused of threatening an Upstate legislator on his Facebook page.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Monday its agents charged 28-year-old Ian Nix with threatening the life, person or family of a public official. A SLED warrant states Nix posted the message in reply to State Rep. Steven Long, R-Boiling Springs last month.

SLED said the message referred to Long as “right wing scum” and told him “I bet you won’t fight me p—- mother f—–. Your party’s days are numbered. You’re a f—- dead man.”

Long made the message public on his Facebook page later that day, stating “Someone says, ‘why do you carry?’ Well, because there’s a bunch of crazy left-wing lunatics out there and there’s no telling what they’ll do.”

The freshman legislator has established himself as a hardline social conservative. He received national attention after he introduced legislation in the state House to classify same-sex marriage as “parody marriage”. He also sponsored a bill that would have required individuals use the restroom of their birth and another which would ban abortions due to a “fetal anomaly.” None of the bills received a vote on the House floor.

Nix is being held in the Spartanburg County jail.