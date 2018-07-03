BMW warns tariffs would hurt production and risk jobs in SC

BMW is worried that U.S. tariffs on imported cars could drive up manufacturing costs and put jobs at its South Carolina operations in jeopardy.

The Greenville News reports that BMW sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Commerce saying that more proposed tariffs would hamper the German company’s capacity to expand its operations in the U.S. where tariffs on steel and retaliation from other countries have forced costs up.

The Trump administration has threatened a 20 percent tariff on auto imports from the European Union.

BMW has a presence in the Upstate it’s been expanding at its Spartanburg County manufacturing facility.

The company has spent at least $52 million over the last year on improvements.

Last year BMW said that it would invest $600 million to improve its operations in Spartanburg County, but the company said threats of tariffs on cars and components as well as retaliation from other countries makes the U.S. a hostile environment

.