Palmetto South Carolina Region of the American Red Cross says be safe with fireworks

The Fourth of July holiday has arrived, and many will enjoy the outdoors, watch fireworks or host a family picnic. The Palmetto South Carolina Region of the American Red Cross wants everyone to enjoy their holiday and offers safety steps they can follow.

“The Independence Day Holiday is a great time for summer fun and we want to make sure everyone stays safe during their celebration,” said in Louise Welch Williams, regional chief executive officer, Palmetto SC Region in a release. “It’s also a time when the number of people giving blood decreases, but the need for blood donations continues. We are also asking that everyone consider giving blood over the holiday.”

The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public fireworks show put on by professionals. Stay at least 500 feet away from the show. Many states outlaw most fireworks. Leave any area immediately where untrained amateurs are using fireworks. If you are setting fireworks off at home, follow these safety steps:

Never give fireworks to small children, and never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials. Always follow the instructions on the packaging.

Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution.

Make sure the person lighting fireworks always wears eye protection.

Light only one firework at a time and never attempt to relight “a dud.”

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from children and pets.