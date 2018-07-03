SC DHEC posts annual warning about dangers of fireworks

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has issued its annual Independence Day warning to residents about the dangers of fireworks.

According to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control, in the 2016 calendar year (the most recent statistics available) 11,100 people were treated at U.S. emergency rooms for injuries related to fireworks. Kids younger than 15 accounted for 31 percent of those injuries.

Between 2001 and 2016, each year averaged nearly 72 deaths annually due to fireworks-related injuries.

“They can be a lot of fun but they can also be very dangerous and we really want to prevent as many injuries, and especially hospitalizations, or lifelong injuries due to fireworks,” said Neal Martin with DHEC Injury and Violence Prevention.

“Safety is paramount when it comes to fireworks,” said Bengie Leverett, Public Fire Education Officer with the Columbia Fire Department. “One of the number-one things I would recommend–people like to have children around, have a parent there.”

Even fireworks that are marketed for kids, such as sparklers, firecrackers or bottle rockets, can be dangerous. In 2016, 900 people were injured by sparklers and 400 were injured by bottle rockets, according to the CDC. About 1,300 people were treated at the emergency room for injuries caused by firecrackers.

“They can reach up to 2,000 degrees, which can, actually, soften metal at the temperature range,” Martin said of the heat generated by sparklers.

“Injuries occur all about the body,” Martin said. “With so many of these being with the hand, the legs, the eyes, the head. A lot of times people will use them to play games with and they’re not to be played with. They can be very dangerous.”

The best way to prevent fireworks injuries is to leave fireworks displays to trained professionals. However, if you still want to light up fireworks at home, DHEC and the Columbia Fire Department offer these safety suggestions:

• Observe local laws. If you’re unsure whether it is legal to use fireworks, check with local officials.

• Monitor local weather conditions. Dry weather can make it easier for fireworks to start a fire.

• Store fireworks in a cool, dry place.

• Always read and follow directions on each firework.

• Only use fireworks outdoors, away from homes, dry grass, and trees.

• Always have an adult present when shooting fireworks.

• Ensure everyone is out of range before lighting fireworks.

• Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire

• Light fireworks one at a time, and keep a safe distance.

• After fireworks complete their burning, douse them with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.

Never:

• Point or throw fireworks at another person.

• Re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks.

• Experiment or attempt to make your own fireworks.

• Give fireworks to small children.

• Carry fireworks in your pocket.

Fireworks also are dangerous for pets, livestock and wildlife.

Pets should be kept safely inside the house to avoid additional stress and the possibility of lost pets (who escape fencing to run from fireworks).

Dogs who are fearful of fireworks should be isolated in rooms that provide the most soundproofing from the loud noises of fireworks going off. You can also play the radio to further muffle the noises.

Make sure that your pets have proper, current, visible identification in case they escape during the fireworks.

Never take your pets to firework shows.

Click here for more information from DHEC.