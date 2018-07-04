Man who spoke of admiring Dylann Roof to be sentenced on federal charge next week

A white supremacist from South Carolina who said he admired convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof and pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge will be sentenced next week.

WMBF-TV reports that Benjamin McDowell will go before a federal judge on July 11.

McDowell pleaded guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition in February, waiving his right to a trial his right to appeal.

McDowell’s growing white supremacist views on social media caught the attention of the FBI. McDowell encouraged violence against non-whites and spoke of admiration for Dylann Roof and the radical acts of violence committed by Roof.

Undercover FBI agents posing as white supremacists captured him in February 2017 after McDowell made known his interest in buying a gun on social media.

Court documents said that McDowell was treated for mental illness before. He told a judge he has been diagnosed with bipolar and schizoaffective disorder and takes anxiety medication.