SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Conway white supremacist who investigators originally said planned to attack a synagogue will be sentenced next week

— Fort Jackson’s new commanding general is a South Carolina native and a graduate of SC State University

— University of SC set to begin a multi-year initiative to publish the letters and papers of Constitution signers from the Lowcountry

— Columbia Police asking federal investigators for help after 14 fires reported within a few miles of each other