Sen. Scott to make fourth trip to Iowa

South Carolina Radio Network’s partner Radio Iowa contributed to this report

South Carolina’s junior U.S. Sen. Tim Scott will make his fourth trip to Iowa to speak at a political event.

Scott, recently referred to as the GOP’s “joyful warrior” by the prominent conservative magazine National Review, will headline an Iowa Republican Party fundraiser in Des Moines on July 20. Scott is making his first trip to the Hawkeye State since speaking at U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst’s “Roast and Ride” fundraiser last year.

At the time, he downplayed the idea he might run for president someday. “I have aspirations supporting Joni Ernst wherever she goes in this country, whether it’s up the ladder or not, so that’s why I love this great state,” he told a cluster of reporters at the event. “You have amazing senators and it’s a blessing to come back.”

After Ernst interjected it “would be great if he ran for anything else,” Scott then joked: “I’m not even running for president of my homeowners association.”

Scott’s first trip to Iowa was in 2014, shortly after he was appointed to the U.S. Senate. He spoke at The Family Leadership Summit in Ames. He then campaigned for Iowa U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley in 2016, the same year he won his first full, six-year term to the Senate. Iowa is the first state to cast votes for presidential candidates in the primary, leading to speculation that Scott may be laying the local groundwork for a 2024 run.

He returns to Iowa this summer as the co-author of a new book with outgoing U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy on bipartisanship. Scott, the first African-American elected to the U.S. Senate from South Carolina, is the founder of the Senate Opportunity Coalition.