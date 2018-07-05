Sen. Tim Scott to campaign for Katie Arrington while she is in the hospital

Sen. Tim Scott will appear on behalf of injured Congressional candidate Katie Arrington after a car wreck.

The State newspaper reports that Scott approached Arrington’s campaign to appear for her at campaign events.

Arrington was badly hurt in a head-on collision in Charleston County on June 22, the week after she beat incumbent Rep. Mark Sanford in the Republican primary.

Scott previously represented the First District.

Scott was the 1st District congressman from 2011 until 2013 when at the time Gov. Nikki Haley appointed him to fill the seat of former Sen. Jim DeMint who stepped down.

Sanford went onto win the special election to replace Scott.

Arrington is a first-term state representative who will face Democrat Joe Cunningham, a Charleston attorney, in November.