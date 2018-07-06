Governor McMaster stands fast on veto of funding for Planned Parenthood

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster followed through on his year-long threats to veto state funding for Planned Parenthood.

Friday the Governor released his line-item vetos in the budget approved last week by the General Assembly. Among those vetoes was state funding for Planned Parenthood and abortion services.

“The veto that I have is the most direct way to get the money that is going to them, that is going directly to them for family planning services, which, in Planned Parenthood land, that means abortions,” Governor McMaster said.

The veto is for $15,779,259 in total funds in the Department of Health and Human Services budget, $2,208,596 in general funds listed under “Medical Assitance Payments, Family Planning.”

Click here to read the Governor’s vetoes for the Fiscal Year 2018-19 General Appropriations Act.

“There are a variety of agencies, clinics and medical entities in South Carolina that receive taxpayer funding to offer important women’s health and family planning services but without performing abortions,” McMaster said. “That is why last year I directed state agencies to stop providing state or local funds to abortion clinics.”

McMaster also said last year he “directed the Department of Health and Human Services to submit a waiver request to the federal government, making South Carolina one of only two states in the nation (along with Texas) to take this action.”

“Until this waiver is acted on by the federal government, I will veto this section of the Health and Human Services budget to prevent taxpayer dollars from directly or indirectly subsidizing abortion providers like Planned Parenthood,” he said.

When asked if the Governor was concerned about how the veto could affect other services provided by women’s health clinics in the state, he responded, “There is concern. But the big concern is Planned Parenthood using taxpayer money — our taxpayer money — for abortions.”

There is no word yet if the General Assembly will reconvene to vote to override these vetoes.