Clemson, SC State to offer five-year dual-degree program in physics

Physics students at South Carolina State University will be able to earn their bachelor’s and master’s degrees in five years as part of a new dual-degree program with Clemson University.

Clemson’s physics and astronomy department chair Sean Brittain said the program could provide a steady supply of trained in an occupation that is growing in demand.

“The goal is to increase the size of the physics program at South Carolina State and create this steady pipeline,” Brittain told South Carolina Radio Network. “If we could graduate something like ten physics majors from South Carolina State a year that would represent significant growth because this is a small field.”

Undergraduate physics students will study at SC State for three years, then transfer to Clemson University to complete their studies. They will then earn a bachelor’s degree from SC State and their master’s degree from Clemson by the end of the fifth year.

Brittain said the program will begin this fall. “This certainly is an opportunity and they can get plugged into the program now,” he said.

The dual-degree program will cost less for students because it shortens the time required to earn a graduate degree.

SC State officials said more dual-degree programs in the STEM fields could be in the future.