Former gov. candidate John Warren suggest possible primary run against Sen. Lindsey Graham

Former GOP gubernatorial candidate John Warren hinted last week he could consider running against South Carolina’s senior U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham in the Republican primary.

The State newspaper reports that Warren spoke to talk show host Eric Bolling and said he is “definitely considering” a primary challenge against Graham in 2020.

Warren wouldn’t commit to anything else beyond that he was only considering a run, saying it was “way too early.” There has been speculation about Warren challenging Graham ever since he managed to perform better than several better-known opponents and force incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster into a runoff last month.

Warren is a 39-year-old millionaire who has never held public office. He used his experience as a businessman and Marine veteran to make his first effort at an elected office. During the campaign, Warren highlighted his business background and that of President Donald Trump.

Graham, who has been criticized by the Republican right-wing for years due to his perceived centrism, survived six challengers during the 2014 Republican primary before cruising to reelection in 2014.