Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— State legislators reprimand agency tasked with representing the interest of minorities in SC

— Coast Guard investigating after man was killed when his workboat struck a seawall near Charleston

— Firefighters and police officers depart on 600-mile ride through both Carolinas to honor colleagues who died in the line of duty

— Several dozen volunteers from Chapin are finally headed home after unrest in Haiti delay their return