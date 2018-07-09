Tax credits for in-state college tuition in South Carolina go up with new budget year

Qualified individuals going to in-state colleges, universities, and technical colleges can claim a larger tax credit.

The Post and Courier reports the larger tax incentive would benefit technical college students and parents paying tuition for their children.

Students paying tuition at colleges and universities can now get a $1,500 credit (up from $350 for two-year or technical schools and $850 for four-year colleges. The tax credit is based upon 50 percent of tuition and fees paid, after accounting for any scholarship funds.

The credits require an in-state student have graduated high school within the past year, be enrolled in good standing for at least a year and complete at least 30 credit hours the year they claim the credit.

Students or their parents cannot claim the credit it they have a GED, received a higher-tier lottery scholarship (Palmetto Fellows or LIFE), have defaulted on a student loan or have a prior criminal record for felonies, alcohol or drug-related offenses.