SC sends dozens of problematic inmates to prison in Mississippi

The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) has moved 48 inmates to a private facility in Mississippi.

The State newspaper reports that the prisons system confirmed that the inmates were moved this week and that they are considered problematic.

SCDC said that the move was made to help improve the safety and security.

The move comes after a riot at Lee Correctional Institution in April that left the site on lockdown for hours and seven dead.

The SCDC gave The State a list of the inmates who were moved, the names are on the prisons system’s inmate search website.

The inmates are being housed at a facility owned by the company CoreCivic which operates private prisons and detention centers.