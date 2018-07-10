SC sends dozens of problematic inmates to prison in Mississippi

South Carolina’s prisons agency has moved 48 inmates to a private facility in Mississippi.

The State newspaper reports the Department of Corrections (SCDC) confirmed the inmates were moved this week. The 48 individuals are considered by prison officials to be “problematic.”

SCDC said the move was made to help improve safety and security of its facilities. Although it did say outright, the move comes after a riot at Lee Correctional Institution in April led to the deaths of seven inmates.

The inmates are being housed at a facility owned by the company CoreCivic which operates private prisons and detention centers.

The SCDC gave the newspaper a list of the inmates who were moved. All names are on the prison system’s inmate search website.