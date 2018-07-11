American Red Cross points to fire victims who survived thanks to alarms from Home Fire Campaign

The Palmetto SC Region of the American Red Cross, Fire Safe SC, and local fire department partners say that 53 lives have been saved through the efforts of the Home Fire Campaign.

Two lives saved by the effort to install more smoke detectors in homes were in Georgetown County. Janette Washington had one installed after the organization spoke at her church, she then later had a fire.

“Before I fell back to sleep I heard the fire alarm,” she said in a video released as part of the campaign. “And I got up not thinking you’re going to walk into fire. When I looked down the hall all I could see, the fire was coming from the roof or the ceiling. I went and immediately got my son up.”

Georgetown County firefighters had Washington’s church to speak with the congregation about their ability to install free smoke alarms from the Red Cross. Janette asked for alarms to be installed in her home. Firefighters also talked to Janette and her son, Timothy, about having a home fire escape plan.

Georgetown County Fire Chief Mack Reed says they get out to the public. “Anytime we can get to a community event and talk about fire safety and smoke alarms, we’re there.”

To learn more about the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, visit www.redcross.org/sc.