Report: Wrong-way driver in crash that injured Arrington was over the legal alcohol limit

A toxicology report released Wednesday shows a wrong-way driver who died in a crash last month which seriously injured Republican congressional candidate State Rep. Katie Arrington had a blood-alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit.

69-year-old Helen White died at the scene on June 22 while Arrington and her driver Jackie Goff had to be airlifted with serious injuries. Arrington was released from the hospital last week. Goff remains at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Blood tests released by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office show White’s blood-alcohol level was 0.15. The state limit is 0.08.

Charleston County deputies say White traveled north in the southbound lanes of Highway 17 near the Ravenel community. She had been involved in a hit-and-run just moments before crashing head-on into the car carrying Arrington, who was on her way to receive an award in Hilton Head.

Arrington suffered broken ribs, a fractured ankle, foot and vertebrae, injuries to her small bowels and internal bleeding from her abdominal wall. She had defeated incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford in the GOP primary just one week before the crash.