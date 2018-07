Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— BMW insists it still plans to add 1,000 workers at its Upstate plant, despite plans to start assembling SUVS in China

— Meanwhile, SC’s Chamber of Commerce warns members of Congress about tariffs’ potential impact in the state

— North Carolina couple admits forcing three young girls into prostitution in Myrtle Beach

— Wrong-way driver who hit congressional candidate Katie Arrington last month had a blood-alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit