Fireworks blamed for small wildfire outside Harbison State Forest

Firefighters say fireworks likely caused a small wildfire along the edge of Harbison State Forest outside Columbia.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission said its crews and Columbia firefighters responded Wednesday night to a recently-timbered area near Irmo. The fire burned about two acres of private land which had recently been cut. Commission officials said the fire did not spread into the state forest itself.

“We believe somebody was out there potentially messing around with fireworks and they ignited a logging flash pile from the recent job,” Richland/Lexington fire supervisor Samuel St. Louis said. “The fires burned about two acres in heavy materials.”

St. Louis said firefighters were able to contain the blaze from getting out of control largely because the area had recently been harvested. Most of the damage was to wood debris left behind by loggers. Although the fire flared up just 200 yards from a neighborhood, he said there was never a serious danger to homes along nearby Lost Creek Road. Fire crews positioned equipment to protect the homes as a precaution, however.

“Prevailing winds, fire activity and fuels available didn’t really give us a huge concern of those neighborhoods being threatened,” St. Louis said.

The fire burned just outside the forest borders less than a mile from the popular Lost Creek hiking trail.