University of South Carolina researchers crunch data to tackle real-world problems in hospitals

University of South Carolina researchers are finding ways to extract useful information from huge datasets, then apply it to make an impact.

Center for Nursing Leadership Director Ronda Hughes told South Carolina Radio Network that she is using data to change practices that can help lower the number of patients re-hospitalized within 30 days of discharge.

“We have partnered with Palmetto Health to look at transforming patient care,” she said. “In the respect that we’re actually going to use big data to give us feedback on what is happening with patient care.”

Hughes’ project is aimed at improving protocols so that patients can avoid having to use hospital services so quickly after being discharged due to infections or other complications. She hopes it will help patients avoid unnecessary and expensive acute care and reducing costly hospital penalties in the process.

“When you are hospitalized for certain conditions… you should be able to go home and stay home,” Hughes said.

Those readmissions often occur with elderly patients or those with many health care needs.

Hughes’ project involves USC faculty from engineering, public health, business and pharmacy and taps into data from electronic health records, state and community databases and even national data.