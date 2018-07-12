York County deputy charged, accused of failing to arrest suspect and paying for sexual favors

The York County Sheriff’s Office has fired a deputy after he was arrested on accusations that did not serve an arrest warrant and instead paid for sexual favors from the suspect.

Sheriff Kevin Tolson said in an email Wednesday that his department fired Deputy Christopher Gage shortly after learning about the accusations against him in January. Gage was charged by the State Law Enforcement Division on Tuesday with misconduct in office.

A SLED warrant accused Gage of failing to serve an arrest warrant and instead providing money in exchange for sexual favors from that same individual while on duty. The document blocks out the name of the other individual.

“I take all allegations of officer misconduct very seriously,” Tolson said in the statement. “As soon as a complaint was received, we immediately interviewed the complainant. I fired Gage as soon as certain statements made during the interview were corroborated.”

Gage had only served with York County for 10 months at the time of his firing.

The Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the charge against Gage.

Rock Hill news partner WRHI contributed to this report