Ag Commissioner says SC farmers will benefit from the Farm Bill

As a conference committee attempts to reconcile the House and Senate versions of the Agriculture and Nutrition Act of 2018, commonly known as the Farm Bill, South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers said both versions have provisions that benefit the state’s farmers.

One of the priorities for South Carolina was crop insurance assistance, according to Weathers.

“It withstood some challenges from the House version and was not seriously challenged in the Senate so, in terms of our number one priority, we are pleased with that development,” Weathers said.

A program that encourages farmers to grow non-program crops such as fruits and vegetables remains included in the bill.

“The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, while was not increased, as very few were, but to keep that program helps our farmers who grow crops that are not a program crop, for which is a big part of South Carolina,” Weathers said. Program crops include corn, soybeans and cotton.

Weathers said the Specialty Crop Block Grant was “critical.”

Another element of the Farm Bill considered “critical” by Commissioner Weathers was programming for foreign agricultural services.

“Market access to programs to help new markets around the world to be opened up to United States agriculture and in, by extension, South Carolina Agriculture,” he said.

All but two of South Carolina’s congressional delegation voted in favor of the bill.

“In the House we got five votes in favor and two votes against and both of our senators, we’re happy to say, supported the passage of the Farm Bill on their side,” said Weathers.

The House version of the bill includes a work requirement for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which Weathers suspects contributed to some of the “no” votes. Click here for information on the House version.

“I think that one of our votes against was strictly for political — was due to the political nature of SNAP, not for the merits of the farm bill components,” he said. “The first time it was voted on it failed by a number of votes: 17, 18 votes, something like that. It failed, again, a lot of those things were woven into larger political issues around immigration and DACA and things that go far beyond the Farm Bill. So I’m glad that even as closely contested as it was, in the margin that the Farm Bill did, in fact, pass the house.”

Republican First District Representative Mark Sanford and Democrat Sixth District Representative James Clyburn voted against the bill.

Weathers said he believes stronger bipartisan leadership in the Senate led to the bill’s passage there.

“Bipartisan leadership between Senator (Pat) Roberts (R – Kansas) and Senator (Debbie) Stabenow (D – Michigan) was one of the main reasons that the bill passed by the margin it did in the Senate,” he said.

Click here for information on the Senate version.

Although the bill has a long way to go before a version is created that both chambers can vote on, Weathers and South Carolina farmers are pleased that it’s progressing.

“I would have guessed that we would have not made progress and would not have met the September 30th deadline when the current law expires. But I am optimistic now that we can,” he said. “I’ve heard opinions of ‘glad that we’ve made it this far. Glad that it looks more optimistic that we will get a bill passed before the September 30th deadline.'”