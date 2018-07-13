Clemson Extension helping agribusiness thrive in Freshwater Coast region

A partnership between Clemson Extension and the Freshwater Coast Community Foundation (FCCF) has worked to develop a series of markets he believes have the power to bolster agribusiness around the Freshwater Coast region of South Carolina.

Clemson Cooperative Extension agribusiness associate and economist Wilder Ferreira told South Carolina Radio Network that farmers markets are a way that can help. “The farmers markets are one of the things we do to promote quality of life in McCormick County, Abbeville, and Southern Anderson County.”

The partnership helps launch businesses and provide continuing education support to help them succeed in the Freshwater Coast region of Abbeville County, McCormick County and the Starr-Iva area of Anderson County.

“The community was looking for that kind of market for them to buy fresh produce. Basically, they had to drove to Greenwood, Anderson or Greenville,” said Ferreira.

Also in collaboration with the FCCF, Ferreira developed a plan for rural development in the Freshwater Coast region and began to teach classes for small businesses owners and farmers on such topics as preparing business and marketing plans, crop production, livestock and bee production.