Gov. McMaster issues order to remove Planned Parenthood as a Medicaid provider

Gov. Henry McMaster ordered Planned Parenthood removed from being a state Medicaid provider.

The governor’s move, outlined in a release Friday, also orders the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to cover health-care providers that were affected after McMaster vetoed nearly $16 million of mainly federal money for health services.

His veto is intended to defund Planned Parenthood, which gets some of that money to cover non-abortion services.

Among the governor’s budget vetoes issued on July 5 was a veto which nullified the Family Planning appropriation in DHHS’s budget because some of those funds are received by abortion clinics.

Governor McMaster’s new executive order addresses that veto. “Although the State should not contract with abortion clinics for family planning services, the State also should not deny South Carolinians access to necessary medical care and important women’s health and family planning services, which are provided by a variety of other non-governmental entities and governmental agencies,” McMaster said in the release.