McMaster issues order to remove Planned Parenthood as a Medicaid provider

Gov. Henry McMaster on Friday ordered Planned Parenthood to be removed from the list of Medicaid providers in South Carolina.

The governor’s executive order also instructed the state Department of Health and Human Services to cover health-care providers that were affected after McMaster vetoed nearly $16 million of federal and state funding for family planning health services. The money would come from leftover money after the last fiscal year ended June 30.

The veto is intended to defund Planned Parenthood, which gets some of that money to cover non-abortion services. However the vast majority of that $16 million goes to other providers.

“Although the State should not contract with abortion clinics for family planning services, the State also should not deny South Carolinians access to necessary medical care and important women’s health and family planning services, which are provided by a variety of other non-governmental entities and governmental agencies,” McMaster said in the release.

Among the governor’s budget vetoes issued on July 5 was a veto which nullified the Family Planning appropriation in DHHS’s budget because some of those funds are received by abortion clinics.