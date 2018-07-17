Drowning victim at Calhoun Falls State Park identified

Officials say a Georgia man has drowned at Calhoun Falls State Park.

The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office said 41-year-old Juan Negrete of Elberton, Ga., was swimming in Richard B. Russell Lake when he went missing. His family found his body in five feet of water about 30 minutes later, according to the report, and unsuccessfully attempted CPR.

Negrete’s death was first reported by the Greenwood Index-Journal.

The state Department of Natural Resources and the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident. The Coroner’s Office ruled his death accidental.

Calhoun Falls is a small lakeside park roughly 30 miles south of Anderson.