Coastal SC restaurants pledge to eliminate plastic straws through August as part of ‘Strawless Summer’

Citing the potential harm to the ocean and environment, cities and national restaurant chains this summer have announced plans to start eliminating plastic straws.

University of South Carolina professor Joe Jones told South Carolina Radio Network he believes there has to be more thought given to the issue before an outright ban.

“You just can’t ban all straws and then have someone who has difficulty drinking not have an option,” he said.

Along the South Carolina coast many restaurant and bar owners pledged to eliminate plastic straws through August as part of the Strawless Summer campaign. The move comes as some environmental groups worry plastic straws can create massive amounts of waste and litter despite only being used one time.

Jones argued a law is not needed to ban straws, but rather the public’s refusal of them while allowing those who need them to use straws. “Eventually, once that demand is gone, the supply will go away.”