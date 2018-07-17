USC vendor seeks permission to sell alcohol at Williams-Brice Stadium (but not for football)

The lead food vendor at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia has applied for a license to sell alcohol at the University of South Carolina’s football stadium.

According to The State newspaper, Aramark Sports and Entertainment applied for a permanent license to sell beer, wine, and liquor. However, the university insists the company only wants to sell alcohol for the Jay-Z/Beyoncé concert at the stadium on August 21.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue refers to the type of liquor license that the vendor is seeking as “permanent.” Aramark could have applied for a seven-day permit, however that permit is more expensive.

South Carolina’s football affiliation Southeastern Conference prohibits college stadiums from selling alcohol to general admission fans at games. But it can be sold at upscale seating areas.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue usually takes six to eight weeks to grant a liquor license. If the permit is challenged, the process goes to the Administrative Law Court, which could likely stop the license from being granted before next month’s concert.