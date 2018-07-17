Wilson admits he was among those pranked in new ‘Who is America?’ series

Second District U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson admitted Monday he was the victim of a prank for a TV special.

Wilson was briefly featured in the new Showtime series “Who is America?” appearing to support a proposal giving preschoolers guns to prevent school shootings. The series is hosted by British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, who is famous for dressing in nearly-unrecognizable disguises to fool his subjects into thinking he is someone else. He is most famous in the U.S. for the 2006 mockumentary “Borat.”

The congressman — who was clearly reading off a script in the video — is shown haltingly saying, “A three-year-old cannot defend itself from a assault rifle by throwing a ‘Hello Kitty’ pencil case at it. Our Founding Fathers did not put an age limit on the Second Amendment.”

Wilson can be seen at the 8:54 mark of this preview posted by Showtime

Wilson told the Post and Courier he thought he was meeting with an Israeli news organization, who presented him with an award for his support of the country. After a 20-minute interview, he said the crew asked him to read off a paper and he did not focus on the words he was saying and assumed it was “something peculiar to their culture.”

Other prominent Republicans, such as current U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and former Illinois Congressman-turned conservative commentator Joe Walsh were also shown reading off the sheet. Wilson did not make any further appearances in the video.

Cohen appeared to be making fun of conservatives’ support for gun rights and their positions on how to prevent school shootings. His character in the show is lobbying Congress to back a “Kinder Guardians” program to teach children as young as four about the nature of firearms.