Preservation South Carolina working to preserve state’s small rural towns

South Carolina has several ghost towns where the structures from their hay day are slowly decaying.

Executive Director of Preservation South Carolina Mike Bedenbaugh told South Carolina Radio Network that they want to try and prevent more ghost towns. “Every place can’t be turned into a museum. We need to put bodies and commerce back into these places.”

He said ghost towns happen mainly due to economic conditions. “The economy has changed so much in this state over the past 60 years and unfortunately that change has drawn capitol away from our rural communities.” He said another big reason a ghost town may occur is because of changing transportation habits such as the end of trains for a way people to get from one place to another. And the construction of interstates that change major routes that once went through the town.

Bedenbaugh said that some of the towns across the state that are in decline can be saved because they have something to offer. “They’ll thrive. People will drive half an hour, 45 minutes to go and enjoy things like that. So we think there is an opportunity to bring capitol back to these places if we organize it and highlight the possibilities.”

Preservation South Carolina is a non-profit organization operating in South Carolina since 1990, dedicated to preserving and protecting the historic and irreplaceable architectural heritage of South Carolina.