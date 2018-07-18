Run for the Fallen passes through South Carolina

Running one mile for every American servicemember killed in action since 2000, America’s Run for the Fallen enters South Carolina this week.

The run’s 6,100-mile journey from Fort Irwin, California through 19 states will end at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on August 5.

The run will enters South Carolina Wednesday on its Day 103, following U.S. Highway 17 northward up the coast for several days.

“America’s Run for the Fallen is a national tribute to honor every fallen servicemember who’s died while serving during the global war on terrorism,” Adjutant of the Marine Corps League of the Grand Strand retired Marine Corps Major. Chris Williams said.

A rotating team of more than 400 active-duty servicemembers and civilians are participating. Every mile they run represents one service member. Each life is honored with a ceremony.

“At the hero marker there’s a ceremony that is conducted which they call out the name of an individual fallen military member, then pay military respects,” Williams said.

America’s Run for the Fallen was organized by George Lutz, who became a Gold Star Father when his son, Cpl. George Lutz II was killed supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005.

“I would ask all the patriotic and military veterans families and friends out there to support America’s Run for the Fallen in any way you can,” Williams said.

Covering approximately 50 miles per day, each day concludes with an ending ceremony at planned stopping points. The goal of Run for the Fallen is to blaze a memorial trail across America recognizing every service member who died as a result of serving in the armed forces.

Handling the logistics of the Run for the Fallen in South Carolina, Williams said he was grateful for the cooperation of the state’s emergency responders and law enforcement agencies along the route.

“The South Carolina Highway Patrol has dedicated themselves to America’s Run for the Fallen and they’re coordinating with all the sheriff’s offices and police departments that are impacted by this event,” he said.

