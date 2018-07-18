South Carolina Public Service Commission wants judge to enforce SCE&G electric rate cut

South Carolina’s utility regulators want a federal judge to deny an effort by South Carolina Electric & Gas (SCE&G) to block a rate cut for its electric customers.

The State newspaper reports the state Public Service Commission contends SCE&G has not made the case that a 15-percent temporary rate cut approved by the legislature last month would harm the utility.

The Public Service Commission is the agency which must approve SCE&G’s eventual rates as the utility attempts to recover debt from the ill-fated V.C. Summer nuclear expansion project. Legislators slashed SCE&G’s rates until the commission makes a final decision. SCE&G insists the cuts are unconstitutional since its rates were in line with a 2007 law.

SCE&G’s electric rates have increased nine times over the past ten years to pay for construction until the project was abandoned last year.

A federal court hearing on SCE&G’s request is scheduled for July 30 in Columbia.