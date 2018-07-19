Gov. McMaster appoints himself to committee studying sale of Santee Cooper

Gov. Henry McMaster appoints himself to a committee that will look at selling state-owned utility, Santee Cooper.

The State newspaper reports that his office confirmed that McMaster appointed himself this week.

McMaster has wanted to sell Santee Cooper since the abandoned VC Summer nuclear expansion project last year. McMaster has said the sale of the utility could help pay off its part of the debt for the failed project.

The state-owned utility along with partner SCANA, parent company of South Carolina Electric&Gas, decided in late July of last year to abandon the two-reactor expansion project after nearly a decade and billions of dollars wasted.

The nine-member committee is scheduled to meet this fall and look at selling the utility.