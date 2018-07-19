Gov. McMaster appoints himself to committee studying sale of Santee Cooper

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has taken the unusual step of appointing himself to a legislative-led committee examining the possible sale of state-owned utility Santee Cooper.

The State newspaper reports the Governor’s Office confirmed that McMaster assigned himself this week.

McMaster has advocated selling Santee Cooper as a way to recover debt from abandoned V.C. Summer nuclear expansion project last year. Santee Cooper currently has $4 billion in debt, largely from the project, which risks being passed on to either ratepayers or taxpayers.

Santee Cooper and its majority partner SCANA decided in late July 2017 to abandon the two-reactor expansion project after nearly a decade and billions of dollars wasted.

The nine-member committee is scheduled to meet this fall and look at selling the utility. Lawmakers had given the governor the choice for one seat on the joint House and Senate committee. McMaster tapped himself.