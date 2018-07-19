Laurens County magistrate arrested after deputies find marijuana plants in building he owns

South Carolina state police arrested a Laurens County judge Tuesday on charges he conspired to grow and distribute marijuana.

State Law Enforcement Division agents said Abbeville County deputies last month found marijuana manufacturing equipment and at least 10 plants in a building owned by Magistrate Mareno Foggie.

A SLED affidavit said witnesses and neighbors reported seeing Foggie around the building near Donalds. The magistrate also admitted he paid its power bill.

Agents said when Foggie’s car was searched, they discovered a manual for the same dehumidifier model found in the building where the marijuana was being grown.

A second man Jonathan Grant was also arrested. Both Grant and Foggie were charged Tuesday with manufacturing marijuana. Witnesses also said they saw Grant using Foggie’s truck and carrying water onto the property.

Magistrates are local-level judges appointed by the governor at the advice of the county legislative delegation. Foggie was just appointed to the post in April.