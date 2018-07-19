System upgrade prevents SCDNR sale of fishing, hunting licenses this weekend

If you plan on fishing this weekend in South Carolina and don’t have a license, you have two days to get one.

“Get one now,” said David Lucas with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Computer system security upgrades will prevent SCDNR from issuing hunting and fishing licenses. Customers will not be able to purchase licenses online, via phone or at retail stores statewide beginning at 7 p.m. Friday. The system is expected to be down through Sunday afternoon.

Lucas said the department has been trying to get the word out to state residents and out-of-state visitors who may want to buy a 14-day fishing license this weekend.

“We don’t want anybody to be disappointed,” he said. “They get here Saturday morning and think they can go to Walmart and get their temporary license and start fishing. Unfortunately, they will not be able to do that this weekend. So we’re trying to spread the word.”

Lucas said just last weekend, about 7,000 licenses were issued by the DNR. Online and phone sales accounted for 1,000 of them and the rest were sold at retail outlets.

“There’s a fairly large number of transactions that happen on the weekend,” he said. “If you have family or know someone that’s coming into the state this weekend and is going to want to fish, if you know somebody that’s coming to fish, please let them know if they don’t have their South Carolina fishing license to go ahead and get that by Friday afternoon.”

All license purchases take effect immediately. If you purchase online, you can print out your license.

“If you get checked in the field, the DNR law enforcement officer can look you up in the system immediately and you’ll be there immediately,” he said. It’s a real-time system. As soon as you purchase that license you are in the database.”

Click here for a link to purchase or renew your license.

South Carolina Interactive (SCI), the technology company that operates official state agency websites and online transactions for many state and local government agencies in South Carolina, including the SCDNR, will be shutting down the computer networks that these transactions run on beginning at 7 p.m., on Friday, July 20. The outage could potentially last until through Sunday night. The planned work by SCI may also impact services offered by other state and local government agencies in South Carolina who offer online transactions facilitated by SCI such as the SCDMV, S.C. Elections Commission and others.