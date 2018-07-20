Gaffney-area volunteer fire chief and wife/treasurer charged with embezzling department money

South Carolina state agents have arrested an Upstate volunteer fire chief and his wife amid accusations they embezzled money from the department he led.

State Law Enforcement Division agents said Asbury-Rehoboth Volunteer Fire Department chief Joseph Reynolds and his wife Gina were arrested Thursday. Mrs. Reynolds was the department’s treasurer. Warrants accuse the couple of using the department’s funds for personal purchases over a ten-year period from 2007 until 2017.

The warrants do not say how much was embezzled, but the chief faced embezzlement and breach of trust with fraudulent intent charges of $10,000 or more. Gina Reynolds faced a similar charges, but between $2,000 and $10,000.

Asbury-Rehoboth covers the rural areas south of Gaffney.

Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said his office was contacted about suspicious expenses in the fire department’s books. The agency turned over the investigation to SLED.