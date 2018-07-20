Steel company plans to bring 180 jobs to Rock Hill region

A steel fabrication company said it will move into a former competitor’s shuttered plant in York County, potentially creating 180 new jobs outside Rock Hill.

Schuff Steel announced Thursday it will open a new plant near the Catawba community south of Rock Hill.

“Expanding our manufacturing operations to York County will enhance Schuff Steel’s fabrication capabilities and capacity in the eastern region of the United States,” Schuff’s parent company DBM Global CEO Rustin Roach said in a statement. The York County site will be the Arizona-based company’s ninth steel fabrication plant nationwide.

York County Economic Development executive director David Swenson said the site was previously operated by Canadian steel firm Supermetal until it closed last year. He said the old building and availability of employees who had previously worked there was part of the draw. “Overall, having that facility standing there ready to go was a big plus,” he told South Carolina Radio Network. “Because speed to market is important to these companies. When they can come in and have a turnkey-type building, that’s helpful.

The company said it will start hiring later this month. Those interested in applying for a position can check the Schuff Steel website.

Schuff has been involved in several high-profile projects, including Apple’s new corporate headquarters in Cupertino, California and several football and baseball stadiums.